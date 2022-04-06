BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Athletic Association on Wednesday announced restrictions against athletes coming from Russia and ally Belarus for the 2022 Boston Marathon and BAA 5K.

Those who have already registered for the races and are currently living in Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete this year. Russian and Belarussian citizens who have been accepted to race but are not residents of either country can compete on April 18, but not under the flags of those two nations.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” BAA President & CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

The B.A.A. has announced that Russians & Belarusians who were accepted into the 2022 Boston Marathon or B.A.A. 5K as part of the open registration process & are currently residing in either country will no longer be allowed to compete in either event.https://t.co/pAwqGqJxOI

1/3 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 6, 2022

According to the BAA, there are 63 athletes from Russia and Belarus registered for this year’s marathon or 5K. There are 44 marathoners from Ukraine running Boston this month.

The BAA said it will make “reasonable attempts” to refund excluded athletes, within federal and international sanction constraints.

The United States announced new sanctions on Russia Wednesday in the wake of reported atrocities around Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.