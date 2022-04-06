Maura Healey, 5 Other Attorneys General Threaten To Investigate NFL's Treatment Of WomenMassachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and 5 other attorneys general have sent a letter to the NFL expressing their “grave concerns” about allegations of “a workplace culture that is overtly hostile to women.”

Patriots Restructure Deatrich Wise's Contract, Create Cap Space For DeVante ParkerWhen the Patriots acquired DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins, they had to create some space to fit the receiver under the salary cap. A restructuring of Deatrich Wise's contract did the trick.

More Questions Than Answers Surrounding Red Sox Bullpen Heading Into 2022 SeasonWe wrote about the plethora of question marks surrounding the Red Sox rotation on Tuesday. Today, we dive into the bullpen, which is an even bigger concern than the guys who will start.

Keeper Of The Future: Revolution Acquire Serbian Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic From FK CukarickiIt appears the Revolution have found their replacement for Matt Turner when the goalkeeper heads overseas in June. New England has acquired keeper Djordje Petrović from FK Čukarički of the Serbian Superleague, the club announced Wednesday.

Gillette Stadium Shares Video Of Light House Demolition In North End ZoneIt's the dawn of a new era at Gillette Stadium. By necessity, that means it's also the end of an old one.