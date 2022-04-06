BOSTON (CBS) – Nine Inch Nails will replace Foo Fighters as the headliner for next month’s Boston Calling music festival.
Festival organizers made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Foo Fighters were initially slated to headline Friday night’s lineup. Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band canceled all of its upcoming tour dates.
The Strokes and Metallica will headline the second and third nights of the festival.
Boston Calling is scheduled to take place May 27-29 at the Harvard athletic complex after being postponed for the last two years due to the COVID pandemic.