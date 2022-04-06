BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is among the best states to work remotely, according to a new ranking.
Personal finance website WalletHub determined that the Bay State was the fifth-best place to work from home. Only New Jersey, D.C., Delaware and Connecticut finished ahead.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Peering Into Girl's Bedroom In Dracut
The study took into account 12 metrics including electricity costs, internet access and square footage per household.READ MORE: FDA: Raw Oysters Sent To Massachusetts May Be Linked To Norovirus Outbreak
Massachusetts was the best when it comes to household internet access, but electric bills here are among the highest in the country.
Click here for the full ranking.MORE NEWS: Mark Wahlberg Says 'Hopefully Look Out For A Bill Belichick Biopic'