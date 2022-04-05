BOSTON (CBS) – What’s more fun than weather and soccer? Our WBZ weather team is beyond excited to team up with the New England Revolution for a special Weather Education Day, Thursday, May 12th at Gillette Stadium.
Elementary and middle school classes are invited on the once in a lifetime field trip. The gates open at 9am and the program, run by the WBZ weather team will be from 10a-1130a.
The price is $20 per student and this includes a ticket to a future Revolution match!
For more detailed information or to sign up, please contact Josh Handler at (508) 298-0337 or joshh@revolutionsoccer.net