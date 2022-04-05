BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Licensing Board will vote on Thursday on whether to remove the liquor license for the Sons of Boston bar. The license is being reviewed because of a fatal stabbing outside the bar last month.
One of the bar's bouncers, Alvaro Larrama, is accused of stabbing former Marine Daniel Martinez.
During testimony before the Licensing Board Tuesday, the bar manager revealed they did not do a background check on Larrama. Commissioner Liam Curran characterized the lack of a background check as "willful ignorance."
Bar managers said Larrama had no prior incidents.
The bar's attorney turned over hours of surveillance video which Board members will review before Thursday's vote.
Martinez’s family said they will soon file a civil lawsuit against the bar.