ANDOVER (CBS) – A driver who ran out of gas was hit by a pickup truck on Route 495 in Andover and seriously hurt early Tuesday morning.
State Police said the man from West Greenwich, Rhode Island parked his car in the breakdown lane on 495 north just after 1 a.m. As he walked away he was hit. The pickup truck driver stopped and stayed at the scene.
The man was conscious when troopers arrived and told them he had run out of gas. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
His name has not been made public.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.