BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL and the Buccaneers more than three weeks ago. His buddy Rob Gronkowski has yet to do the same.

Of course, given that the two players — both of whom have cases for being the best of all time at their respective positions — have been tied at the hip for more than a decade, the general expectation was that a new contract for Gronkowski in Tampa was a fait accompli. Thus far, however, it’s yet to materialize.

And according to Gronkowski himself, it might never. The tight end — who will turn 33 next month — told TMZ that he’s not at a point where he can give the dedication required to playing in the NFL.

“Right now, I’m not ready to get back out on that field. I’m not ready to commit to the game of football right now,” Gronkowski told TMZ. “I’m just enjoying my time off. In order to play the game of football, you have to be 100 percent dedicated, week in and week out, because it’s a grind, man.”

Gronkowski played in 12 regular-season games last year, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He played in two playoff games, catching nine passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Gronkowski cautioned that if a player is only 50 percent committed, then the NFL will “spit you right out.”

“You’ve gotta be fully dedicated. I’m not ready to do that yet,” Gronkowski said. “So I’m not going to sign a contract if I’m not fully ready.”