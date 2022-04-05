EVERETT (CBS) – A man who allegedly hit several police cruisers and parked cars Tuesday morning while attempting to flee was taken into custody just outside Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett.
State Police said a trooper was checking on a possibly emotionally disturbed person outside a car on the ramp from Route 60 to Route 1 in Revere around 7:15 a.m.
The man got back in the vehicle and drove off, prompting a second trooper to try and stop the driver. State Police began a pursuit after the man refused to stop.
The driver hit a car in Chelsea, then drove down a dead-end street where several troopers tried to box in the vehicle.
Instead, the man allegedly drove off. He struck several local and State Police cruisers and other parked cars in the process.
Police used an electronic stun gun outside Encore after they say the suspect got out and tried to fight troopers. In total, the chase lasted about 30 minutes.
The man was taken to Mass General Hospital for an evaluation.