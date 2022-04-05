LEOMINSTER (CBS) – Friends and family will pay their final respects to a fallen Marine from Leominster Tuesday.
A funeral Mass will be held for Marine Captain Ross Reynolds at St. Cecilia’s Church on Mechanic Street at 11 a.m.
There will be a procession from city hall to the church for the service. Hundreds of people came out for a public wake at city Hall Monday. The Mass will also be broadcast live at city hall.
Reynolds was one of four Marines killed when their aircraft crashed during a NATO drill in Norway on March 18. He was 27 years old. He leaves behind a wife. They were married in February.
Reynolds, an Osprey pilot, joined the Marine Corps in May 2017.
Burial will be a private ceremony at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Winchendon.