BOSTON (CBS) — The band is back together.
Though the Patriots won’t return to work in Foxboro until later this month, a large contingent of the New England offense got together for a throwing session in Tampa on Tuesday.
Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was the designated documentarian of the session, posting clips of the session to his Instagram account. Quarterback Mac Jones was on hand to do the throwing, with Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and J.J. Taylor all participating.
That crew obviously spent its first season together last year, with Jones entering the league as a first-round draft pick and putting together a solid rookie campaign. With Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry also in the fold, and with the newly acquired DeVante Parker entering the mix, the offense will be looking to improve upon last season, despite losing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in the offseason.