DRACUT (CBS) – A Dracut mom said she found a strange man peering through the window of her daughters’ bedroom early Monday morning. She said she woke up to her young daughters screaming.
When she ran into the room, she says she saw a man outside looking in through the window.
Her daughters are 2 and 5 years old. It happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Skyline Drive.
"I was sleeping, and my kids were sleeping, and all of a sudden my 5-year-old daughter started screaming that somebody was looking at her through her window and somebody was in her window," said Emmarie Albert. "I heard my neighbor outside ask the man 'what is wrong with you?'"
Albert said she went outside to see what was going on. “He had claimed he dropped his phone and took off,” she said.
A neighbor walking her dog also saw the man. Police arrived but could not find anyone.
About two hours later, police received call that the man returned to the area and left in a vehicle.
Dracut Police intend to seek charges against the man. His identity and the charges being sought are not immediately being released.