Plenty Of Question Marks Surrounding Red Sox Rotation Heading Into 2022 SeasonThe Red Sox should have a pretty potent offense this season, but there are some big question marks surrounding the team's starting rotation and pitching staff.

Brad Marchand Angers Internet, Blue Jackets With Hit On Andrew Peeke During Bruins' Victory In ColumbusSometimes, Brad Marchand crosses the line. Other times, he doesn't. Yet in those times when he doesn't cross the line, his history of actually crossing the line tends to color a whole lot of people's opinions on what he did or did not do.

Rain Threatening To Postpone Red Sox-Yankees Opening Day In New YorkThe two rivals are scheduled to begin their season at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday in the Bronx. The current forecast, however, calls for a whole lot of rain this week, thus putting that game in peril.

Red Sox Place Chris Sale On 60-Day IL To Start 2022 SeasonIt's going to be awhile before we see Chris Sale take the mound for the Red Sox.

DeBrusk Scores In OT To Lift Bruins Over Blue Jackets 3-2Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.