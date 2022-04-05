BOSTON (CBS) – Organizers for Boston Calling promised an announcement on Wednesday related to the upcoming music festival.
Boston Calling is scheduled to take place May 27-29 at the Harvard athletic complex.
Originally, Foo Fighters were slated to be one of the event headliners. Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, however, the band canceled all of its upcoming tour dates.
Boston Calling organizers said at the time that it would announce a new headliner soon. Music fans speculated Tuesday that is what the upcoming announcement will be.
Noon. 💅 pic.twitter.com/ZuVqxGuucy
— Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) April 5, 2022
Boston Calling was postponed twice due to the COVID pandemic.