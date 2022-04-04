HARWICH (CBS) — There are some on Cape Cod who say there’s nothing better than an outdoor shower on a nice day. But authorities in one town are warning that one aspect of the outdoor shower setup can prove dangerous, especially in early spring.
The Harwich Fire Department said in a recent Facebook post that they’ve responded to multiple fires that have started in outdoor shower areas over the years – and the cause is often “a shower mirror that reflects the sun into the side of the house.”
The springtime angle of the sun and warmer temperatures can cause big problems.
“If you have a mirror in your outdoor shower, make sure it isn’t hanging in a way that allows the sun to reflect off the mirror into the wood of the enclosure or your house,” the department said. “If you can tip it or cover it, that is highly recommended.”
Fire officials shared a photo of a charred house, and pointed out that the damage was heaviest by the site of the outdoor shower.
Back in 2016, the department said an outdoor shower mirror was to blame for a fire on Catherine Rose Road. They determined that a conclave mirror hanging in the shower likely magnified the sun and sparked the blaze.