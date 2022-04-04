CHATHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A Maine man was seriously hurt and had to be airlifted from the top of Mt. Kearsarge in New Hampshire after he fell from a fire tower while taking photos.
The 25-year-old from South Portland had hiked to the summit around 1 p.m. on Sunday and was taking pictures with a friend. The hiker fell from the top of the stairs and landed at the base of the tower.
The man suffered serious head injuries in the fall. His friend provided first aid while another hiker who witnessed the fall called 911.
Rescuers speaking to the injured hiker’s friend determined his condition was getting worse and was potentially life threatening. As a result, the Army National Guard Medivac Aviation Unit was called.
The injured hiker was hoisted from the mountain and into a medivac helicopter around 3:45 p.m.
He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.