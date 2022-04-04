LEOMINSTER (CBS) – A public wake will be held Monday at Leominster City Hall for Marine Captain Ross Reynolds.
He was one of four Marines who died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO drill in Norway on March 18. Captain Reynolds was 27 years old.
The public can pay their respects from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Tata Auditorium at City Hall.
Reynolds’ wife Lana spoke at a candlelight vigil Sunday night. They had just gotten married in February.
“It was the most precious moment of my life,” she said. “I’m going to miss him. I know he is part of me and with me and he is flying over watching all of you and he was doing what he loved, flying.”
The couple was living in Atlanta, but she said Reynolds never forgot his hometown of Leominster.
The funeral Mass will be at St. Cecilia’s Church on Mechanic Street at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Mass will also be broadcast live at City Hall.
Burial will be a private ceremony at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Winchendon.