LOWELL (CBS) — A driver who crashed into a Massachusetts State Trooper, leading to his death, will spend the next two years behind bars. Trooper Thomas Devlin was doing a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica in 2018 when he was hit by Kevin Francis.

Devlin suffered serious leg, back, and head injuries. He had several surgeries and later died in September 2020.

Francis was convicted of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Devlin’s sister spoke out about his struggle before Monday’s sentencing. “When Tommy was hit, anguish and shock rippled through our family. We rallied together around him and his family, suppressed our fears, and provided vigils for care and support, taking turns to be along side him in the hospital and at home,” she said.

When Devlin passed away, charges against Francis were upgraded to motor vehicle homicide but prosecutors dropped that charge a few weeks before the trial.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the Devlin family and the hole that will forever be in their hearts from the loss of a beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle. We hope the conviction and sentencing of the driver who struck Trooper Devlin — as he did his duty to protect others — brings Tom’s family whatever comfort they may find,” Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said in a statement.

“We thank the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office for prosecuting the case, the jurors who listened to the evidence and held the defendant accountable, and the judge who issued a fair sentence given the charges. Trooper Devlin’s legacy is one of being a beacon of strength and love for his family, as a dependable and highly-respected colleague and a mentor to younger Troopers, and as a reminder of the dangers police officers face every day. This case underscores the critical importance of the Move Over Law, and should remind drivers of the need to give space to first responders, tow drivers, highway workers, and others who are called to do important jobs on our roads.”