MILTON (CBS) – Jake Thibeault, a Milton Academy hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury, is now back at school and adjusting to a new way of life. “I’m living on my own and coming to class and still fighting the fight of paralysis,” Jake said.

Jake is 18-years-old now and has whole new outlook on life: to cherish every moment.

“In life I’ve always had big goals. Obviously now it’s a big goal is to walk, but I never sat back and realized how good I had it and how good the moments are,” Jake said.

Jake speaks from experience because in one split moment his life changed. Jake was one of the top high school hockey prospects in New England. He played at Milton Academy and for a private club called the Boston Bulldogs.

During a regional hockey tournament Jake went into the boards and suffered a spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the waist down. He spends his days now arduously rehabbing at Journey Forward in Canton and Spaulding Rehab in Charlestown.

“I don’t know what I’m going to get out,” Jake said. “I’m going to put everything I have into it, but you don’t know what you’re going to get out of it.”

But what Jake has received is an outpouring of love and support from his family, friends and even strangers.

“I don’t know how I am going to thank Milton, my friends at Milton, everyone, staff and community because the support from the very start of this has been unbelievable,” Jake said.

Jake returned back to Milton Academy last week and is adjusting just fine. He has some big goals. Graduate in June and walk across the stage to receive his diploma.

“You’re not gonna be the first to ask me if I am going to walk at graduation,” Jake said. “I am trying everything I can do right now. Right now, I can’t just stand up and walk. But I do know that in some way or another I will be vertical and I will be on my feet.”

And with an entire community standing by his side.