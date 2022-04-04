MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS/AP) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu insisted on Monday that his roast of Donald Trump was “a joke” and that he did not mean it when he called the former president “(expletive) crazy.”

Sununu skewered Trump during the Gridiron Club’s spring dinner Saturday. It is an annual Washington gathering featuring skits and speeches from Democrats, Republicans and journalists.

“He’s (expletive) crazy!” Sununu said in remarks that roasted members of both parties as well as the Washington journalists who cover them. The governor added: “The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy. And I’ll say it this way: I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out!”

On Monday, Sununu said the event is meant to be lighthearted.

“It’s a joke. They’re jokes. It’s all very lighthearted. None of it is meant seriously,” Sununu said.

“It was a roast. It was 4-5 hours of a lot of fun, a lot of different comments that were made. I opened up with jokes about myself, my family. It’s very self-deprecating. We make jokes about the Democrats, the media. Everybody takes a joke and has a good laugh with each other about themselves. The whole point is you can’t take yourself so seriously that the opportunity to come together and have some laughs in a bipartisan way should get in the way,” Sununu added.

Sununu said it’s too early for him to say if he would support Trump if he runs for president again, adding Republicans should instead be focusing on midterm elections.

