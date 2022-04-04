Kutter Crawford Makes Red Sox Opening Day Roster; Rich Hill Named No. 5 StarterWith Opening Day coming up on Thursday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had some roster announcements to make on Monday.

Odds Favor The Celtics Finishing As Two-Seed In Eastern ConferenceThe final week of the regular season is upon us, with the Boston Celtics currently sitting as the two-seed in the Eastern Conference. That is where they will likely finish when the regular season concludes, according to the odds on Pro Basketball Reference.

Jaylen Brown Won't Say If He's Vaccinated, But Says He's 'Ready To Play Against Anybody'With a potential first-round matchup with the Toronto Raptors, the vaccination status of the Boston Celtics has become a somewhat hot topic as of late.

Celtics Throttle Wizards,144-102 In Regular Season Finale At TD GardenJaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 144-102 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday in their regular-season home finale.

Revolution Fall 1-0 To New York Red BullsThe lone goal in Saturday’s contest came via an own goal, with the visiting Red Bulls on the receiving end of a deflection as Andrew Farrell’s clearance ricocheted off of Matt Polster into the New England net.