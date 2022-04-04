WORCESTER (CBS) — The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester announced Monday it is renaming its Integrated Science Complex in honor of alum Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The “Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex” will be dedicated on June 11, which coincides with Fauci’s 60th class reunion weekend.
Fauci, who graduated as a classics major in 1962, is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases. He is renowned for his work in the HIV/AIDS crisis, and became the face of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
We're proud to announce we will name our integrated science complex for Dr. Anthony Fauci '62, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, adviser to eight presidents, and Holy Cross classics major.
“We are thrilled to celebrate Dr. Fauci in such a public and enduring way,” Holy Cross President Vincent Rougeau said in a statement. “It’s fitting that Dr. Fauci’s name will adorn a complex designed to foster integrated learning across multiple academic disciplines – the kind of broad, collaborative and holistic thinking one needs to manage health crises such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika, or the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
Fauci spoke to Holy Cross in 2020 as part of its virtual commencement ceremony.