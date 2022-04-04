BOSTON (CBS) — A disturbing trend among older adults: there has been a sharp rise in the percentage diagnosed with dementia. Does this mean more adults are actually developing dementia? Dr. Mallika Marshall explains:
Not necessarily. Researchers at the University of Michigan used data on 3.5 million people over the age of 67 between 2004 and 2017 and found that nearly half died with a diagnosis of dementia listed in their medical record, up 36% from two decades ago. They do say the rise, may in large part, be due to better public awareness, more detailed medical records, and changes in Medicare billing rather than an actual increase in rates of dementia in the population. But researchers are calling on more older adults to talk with their families and providers about end-of-life care before cognitive decline begins.