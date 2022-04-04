Red Sox Place Chris Sale On 60-Day IL To Start 2022 SeasonIt's going to be awhile before we see Chris Sale take the mound for the Red Sox.

DeBrusk Scores In OT To Lift Bruins Over Blue Jackets 3-2Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

What DeVante Parker Trade Means For Patriots Depth Chart At Wide ReceiverThe Patriots went out and acquired another weapon for Mac Jones over the weekend, adding a big receiver to the quarterback's arsenal in DeVante Parker.

Patriots Have Reportedly Shown Pre-Draft Interest In Miami Quarterback D'Eriq KingThe Patriots have already taken a pre-draft look at Miami quarterback D'Eriq King, who may do more than throw passes in the NFL.

Kutter Crawford Makes Red Sox Opening Day Roster; Rich Hill Named No. 5 StarterWith Opening Day coming up on Thursday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had some roster announcements to make on Monday.