BOSTON (CBS) — The first cruise ship of the season is officially in Boston ahead of what’s expected to be a “robust” season for traveling the seas.
The Norwegian Pearl arrived at the Flynn Cruiseport Monday morning ahead of its first trip later in the day. The Pearl will make weekly trips between Boston and Bermuda through November.
The ship is 965 feet long and can hold nearly 2,400 people. It includes 16 restaurants, 15 bars and lounges, a casino and a spa.
Massport says it’s “expecting a robust cruise season welcoming 125 ships from 19 cruise lines, which create opportunities to see the world while supporting the local travel and tourism industries.”
The CDC dropped its recommendation against cruise ship travel just days ago. The industry is hoping to make a full recovery from the coronavirus pandemic by next year.