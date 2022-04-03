BOSTON (CBS) — JetBlue passengers at Logan Airport expressed frustration after they became stranded over the weekend. One-quarter of the airline’s flights were canceled and many were delayed.

Kathy Dolan was on her way to Philadelphia after a trip to Cancun. “I am exhausted and frustrated and I would like to know what’s going’s on,” Dolan said. “We got to our flight this morning to check in and we were told the flight was canceled.”

The lines wrapped around the corner at JetBlue ticket counters and luggage was sprawled everywhere as folks scrambled to book new flights.

“We got here, our gate got moved and then chaos ensued,” one woman told WBZ-TV. Her family was on the phone trying to re-book.

Jon Fish said his trip is costing him thousands as he remains stranded in Boston. “We just paid for a condo in Naples, Florida and it’s sitting empty right now,” Fish said.

A lot of passengers said that when they asked why their flight was canceled, they didn’t get a solid answer.

They’ve spent hours trying to rebook and aren’t confident their new flight will get out on time.

“I have no confidence that I am going tomorrow but I booked a flight for tomorrow because there were no flights available today,” said Fish.

For Joe Pagliarini, its back to square one. He was on his way to a cruise before his flight was delayed three times and then canceled. “I don’t know if I am going to fly JetBlue again. I m going home to try and book another cruise for next week I hope I can get credit for the one I loss,” he said.

On Sunday, JetBlue did release a statement apologizing to their customers saying:

Over the past several days, severe weather in the southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry. We have unfortunately had to cancel flights this weekend, and today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position.