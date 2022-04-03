Revolution Fall 1-0 To New York Red BullsThe lone goal in Saturday’s contest came via an own goal, with the visiting Red Bulls on the receiving end of a deflection as Andrew Farrell’s clearance ricocheted off of Matt Polster into the New England net.

Haula Scores Two Goals, Bruins Beat Blue Jackets 5-2Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under four minutes left to break a tie.

Patriots Acquire Wide Receiver DeVante Parker In Trade With Miami DolphinsThe Patriots acquired a receiver on Saturday, and he's coming over from a division rival in the AFC East.

Brown, Tatum Lead Celtics Past Pacers 128-123Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum had 31 to help the Boston Celtics stop a rare late-season stumble and beat the Indiana Pacers 128-123 on Friday night.

Patriots Set Date For OTAs, Mandatory Minicamp In 2022Football season is just around the corner.