Haula Scores Two Goals, Bruins Beat Blue Jackets 5-2Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under four minutes left to break a tie.

Patriots Acquire Wide Receiver DeVante Parker In Trade With Miami DolphinsThe Patriots acquired a receiver on Saturday, and he's coming over from a division rival in the AFC East.

Brown, Tatum Lead Celtics Past Pacers 128-123Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum had 31 to help the Boston Celtics stop a rare late-season stumble and beat the Indiana Pacers 128-123 on Friday night.

Patriots Set Date For OTAs, Mandatory Minicamp In 2022Football season is just around the corner.

Matt Turner Opens Up About The Foot Injury That Has Sidelined Him To Start 2022 SeasonRemember that cold night in Minnesota when Matt Turner nearly froze for the US Men's National Team? It was that evening that has led to the Revolution goalkeeper's lengthy stint away from the pitch.