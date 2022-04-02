PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Low-income and older Rhode Island residents are getting nearly $15 million in federal funding to help them save money by making their homes more energy efficient.
The Rhode Island Department of Human Services will use the funding to partner with community action agencies throughout the state to provide weatherization services to eligible households, according to a statement this week from U.S. Sen. Jack Reed.
Weatherization assistance includes air sealing, attic and wall insulation, heating system upgrades, energy audits, and window and roof repair and replacement.
The program also helps with installing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
“Keeping your house warm in the winter isn’t easy or cheap in Rhode Island — especially with rising fuel prices,” Reed said in a statement. “That’s why these federal funds are so important.”
The program also creates jobs for energy experts and contractors, he said.
Every dollar invested by the Weatherization Assistance Program generates $4.50 in combined energy savings and non-energy benefits such as job creation, according to the U.S Department of Energy.
