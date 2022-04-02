FOXBORO (NE REVOLUTION) – The New England Revolution (1-3-1, 4 pts.) lost to the New York Red Bulls (3-1-1, 10 pts.), 1-0, at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. The lone goal in Saturday’s contest came via an own goal, with the visiting Red Bulls on the receiving end of a deflection as Andrew Farrell’s clearance ricocheted off of Matt Polster into the New England net.
Brad Knighton, playing his club-record 12th season in New England, stopped all five Red Bull shots he faced in his season debut. Homegrown Player Justin Rennicks made his first MLS start since June 29, 2019, logging 61 minutes with two shots.
Andrew Farrell, playing on his 30th birthday, returned to the starting lineup for the first time since March 12. Tonight's appearance was his 302nd in a Revolution uniform across all competitions, second most in club history, as he put in a 90-minute effort on Saturday.
Adam Buksa returned from international duty to submit a 45-minute substitute appearance in place of Jozy Altidore, who made his second consecutive start. Buksa returned to the Revolution after helping Poland qualify for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup earlier this week.
The Revolution hit the road next Saturday, April 9, to visit Inter Miami CF for the first of two meetings with the Herons this month. The match at DRV PNK Stadium kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.