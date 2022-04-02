Brown, Tatum Lead Celtics Past Pacers 128-123Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum had 31 to help the Boston Celtics stop a rare late-season stumble and beat the Indiana Pacers 128-123 on Friday night.

Patriots Set Date For OTAs, Mandatory Minicamp In 2022Football season is just around the corner.

Matt Turner Opens Up About The Foot Injury That Has Sidelined Him To Start 2022 SeasonRemember that cold night in Minnesota when Matt Turner nearly froze for the US Men's National Team? It was that evening that has led to the Revolution goalkeeper's lengthy stint away from the pitch.

Who Will Lead The Red Sox In Home Runs In 2022?The Red Sox will launch a lot of homers again in 2022, but who will lead the power surge?

Julian Edelman Plays Mean April Fools' Day Prank On Patriots Fans, Says He's Joining Tom Brady's BuccaneersA couple of weeks ago, Julian Edelman teased Patriots fans a little bit. On April Fools' Day, the man went all in.