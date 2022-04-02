LEOMINSTER (CBS) — The remains of a Marine Captain from Leominster who was killed overseas will return to Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. Twenty-seven-year-old Ross Reynolds was one of four service members who died last month when an aircraft crashed during a NATO drill in Norway.
Capt. Reynolds' body will arrive at Logan Airport and then a procession will escort him to his hometown.
The procession is expected to arrive in Leominster between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Residents are asked to line the route to pay their respects starting on Mechanic Street near Johnny Ro Park.
The procession will move through downtown and then into Fitchburg, where it will end at Anderston Funeral Home on Clarendon Street.
A public wake will be held Monday at city hall from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at St. Cecilia’s Church on Mechanic Street at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Mass will also be broadcast live at city hall. Burial will be a private ceremony at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Winchendon.