BOSTON (CBS) — An array of construction vehicles rolled through Easton Saturday to honor Peter Monsini, the man killed in a construction accident at the Government Center Parking Garage last weekend.
The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4 organized the memorial event for the 51-year-old Monsini, who was working on the parking garage on a smaller piece of equipment when the floor collapsed. He fell from the ninth story to the ground below.
The group had a police escort down Belmont Avenue and eventually made its way past the town’s maintenance facility.
His uncle told WBZ-TV he was touched to see the impact Peter had on others.
“I am overwhelmed by the support by my brothers and sisters of Local 4. This is a tribute to Peter that won’t be forgotten,” he said.
The Honey Dew Donuts in South Easton also donated coffee to everyone that took part in the drive-by.
There’s also a fundraiser next week with all of the proceeds going to Peter’s son, Anthony.