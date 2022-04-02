FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots acquired a receiver on Saturday, and he’s coming over from a division rival in the AFC East.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that New England will receive DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. The Patriots will also receive a 2022 fifth-rounder
The trade comes shortly after Miami acquired Tyreek Hill from Kansas City in a blockbuster deal last month.
Parker joins a receiving corps that includes returnees Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne for second-year quarterback Mac Jones.
In 10 games last season, Parker caught 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2019 when he caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine TDs.
Miami will now have two first-round picks, a second-rounder and two third-rounders in the 2023 NFL draft.
Parker, a former first-round pick, currently has two seasons remaining on his contract.