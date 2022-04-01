BOSTON (CBS) — A food show at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center and a fundraising event for Armed Forces veterans are on tap this weekend, and we preview a freestyle dance competition scheduled at the House of Blues Boston next Thursday. It’s all a part of our To Do List!
RED BULL FREESTYLE DANCE COMPETITION
Some of the best freestyle dancers in the country are taking the dance floor in Boston and going head-to-head in a bracket-style competition.
“Red Bull Dance Your Style” is being held next Thursday at the House of Blues Boston. Everything is spontaneous. There’s no planned music or choreography. The audience determines who moves on the National Finals.
https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/dance-your-style-boston/
When: April 7 (Doors open at 7 p.m., Show time is at 8 p.m.)
Where: House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston
Cost: $10 per person
NEW ENGLAND FOOD SHOW
The New England Food Show is taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from April 3-5. There, you can check out the latest products and technology, as well as cooking demos and tastings.
https://www.newenglandfoodshow.com/
When: April 3-5
Where: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston
Cost: On-site registration is $50
THE ICE BATTLE
On Sunday, the Ice Battle at Warrior Ice Arena is a fundraiser for two local non-profit organizations, and a chance to win some prizes. Support The Skate For The 22 Foundation and the East Coast Jumbos as they play a hockey game from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
https://eastcoastjumbos.com/jumbos-events
When: April 3, 2:30-4:30pm
Where: Warrior Ice Arena, 90 Guest Street, Brighton
Cost: Free