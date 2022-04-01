BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,442 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts did increase again from 2.36% on Thursday to 2.47% on Friday
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,565,836. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,006.
There were 69,688 total new tests reported.
There are 224 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 33 patients currently in intensive care.