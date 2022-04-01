BOSTON (CBS) — Less than a month ago, Marc McLaughlin was finishing up his career at Boston College. On Thursday night, he was scoring a goal for the Boston Bruins.

The Billerica native and former Boston College captain made his NHL debut for Boston during Thursday night’s blowout win over the New Jersey Devils, taking a spot on the B’s third line due with Craig Smith out due to an illness.

He was no spectator in the victory. McLaughlin played 13 minutes and was part of the Bruins’ six-goal onslaught during the second period, getting down on one knee and firing a feed from Trent Frederic by Devils netminder Jon Gillies. McLaughlin’s tally sent the TD Garden into hysterics, with the Boston bench just as excited as the nearly 18,000 fans in attendance.

That included at least 50 of McLaughlin’s family and and friends who got to share the special moment with the 22-year-old. McLaughlin was still beaming after Boston’s 8-1 victory.

“It was pretty special. I feel like I’ve lived that moment a million times down in my basement,” he told reporters, admitting that he used to pretend he was Patrice Bergeron when imitating such situations in his Billerica home.

On Thursday, he got to share the bench and dressing room with the Bruins captain. The consummate pro and leader that he is, Bergeron played a big part in McLaughlin feeling comfortable ahead of — and during — his first NHL game.

“He’s a guy I’ve looked up to my whole life and as soon I got here he was super welcoming,” McLaughlin said of Bergeron. “He came up to me and told me it was just another game, to play to my strengths. He definitely made me feel comfortable.”

McLaughlin now has another puck for his collection, and a memory he’ll never forget. Getting to share the moment with family and friends, and thousands of Bruins fans, made it all the more special.

“I saw my mom jumping up and down, which was pretty cool to see,” he said. “I’m blessed to have such a supportive family. I had a lot of family and friends here tonight. That means a lot to me, to see them out here supporting me.”

McLaughlin became just the fifth Massachusetts-born player to score in his debut with the Bruins, joining Ryan Donato (March 19, 2018), Frank Vatrano (Nov. 7, 2015), Shawn Bates (Oct. 2, 1997) and Hago Harrington (Dec. 29, 1925) in that illustrious group.