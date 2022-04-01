NORWOOD (CBS) — Dozens of cars lined up for hours overnight waiting for the chance to get a free tank of gasoline in Norwood.
Patrick Haines said he was the first person in line at 9:30 p.m. Thursday for the free gas giveaway starting at 7 a.m. Friday at Rojo’s Car Wash on Route 1. Car magnate Ernie Boch Jr. is paying for it, saying on social media that up to 7,000 gallons will be given away, first come, first served.
“I just decided to stick it out because I wanted to make sure I got the gas,” Haines told WBZ-TV. “I can’t stress it enough, like it’s such a generosity.”
“Ernie wanted to give people a break and put a smile on their face,” for April Fools’ Day, a spokesperson for Boch Jr. said.
Gas at Rojo’s is currently $4.15 a gallon at their 12 pumps.
Norwood Police Chief Bill Brooks told WBZ the department met with Boch Jr.’s team Wednesday about handling the event.
Gas prices are averaging $4.21 per gallon in Massachusetts as of Friday, and AAA said this week that “elevated prices will likely be the norm” through Spring.