BOSTON (CBS) — A local business is making a trip to the dog park even more fun with a truck full of treats just for your four-legged friend. Pavlov’s Treats for Dogs is serving up everything from ice cream to spaghetti.

Ivan Pavlov came up with the Theory of Pavlov’s dogs, where he discovered that by using the sound of a bell at the same time every day, he could condition a dog to salivate and get ready for food.

Karyne Bazzano wants her food truck to have the same effect.

“I had a husky named Miya and at 8 p.m. every night, Miya would stand at the refrigerator, waiting for her treat. So I thought, that’s just Pavlov’s, right?” Bazzano explained.

So every day at the same time, Karyne and the Pavlov’s Treats food truck show up with music and snacks, it is a dog’s dream.

“I did some research and dogs like spaghetti squash, so we added spaghetti and meatball. Taco Tuesdays right? Taco Tuesday is a good thing, so we created the dog taco. On our taco Tuesdays, Chihuahuas eat for free,” Bazzano said.

And if you’re wondering about how this is being received, let’s call this a tail-wagging success.

“I’ve been in business, several businesses for a long time and I have never had a higher closing ratio than I had with dog ice cream,” said Bazzano.

And soon to come to a dog park near you, Pavlov’s Dog is jumping into the dating game, it’s called Yappy Hour.

“Where humans and their dogs go, we’ll have dog birthday parties, who do you pair with,” said Judith Fabre of Sniffsnout.com.

“The love that people have for their dogs is unmatched so an ice cream for dogs makes both of their days, I think,” Bazzano said.

Pavlov’s Treats for Dogs also offers coffee and cookies for humans.