BOSTON (CBS) — After more than two years, Boston’s COVID Public Health emergency ended Friday.
The emergency declaration was first issued in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
COVID numbers have improved across the city since the Omicron surge at the beginning of the year, but have not yet reached the threshold yet to lift the mask mandate at Boston Public Schools.
The city’s Public Health Commission has said it would recommend lifting the school mask requirement when Boston’s daily COVID count falls to 10 new cases per 100,000 residents. It currently stands at 22 cases.