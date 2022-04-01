Incredible Clip Of John Madden Comparing Tom Brady To Joe Montana Resurfaces After Nearly 20 YearsOne incredible John Madden clip has recently popped up on social media, and it's every bit as good -- if not better -- than the famous clip from Super Bowl XXXVI vs. the Rams.

Billerica's Marc McLaughlin Scores In NHL Debut, Bruins Beat Devils 8-1Former Boston College captain Marc McLaughlin scored in his NHL debut Thursday night, capping a five-goal second-period outburst that propelled the Bruins to an 8-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Celtics Officially Clinch A Playoff SpotThe Boston Celtics didn't play Thursday night, but the team still clinched its spot in the NBA Playoffs.

After a 15-year career in which he etched his name on the Stanley Cup and the Vezina Trophy, Tuukka Rask is focusing now on avoiding the rink.