Billerica's Marc McLaughlin Scores In NHL Debut, Bruins Beat Devils 8-1Former Boston College captain Marc McLaughlin scored in his NHL debut Thursday night, capping a five-goal second-period outburst that propelled the Bruins to an 8-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Celtics Officially Clinch A Playoff SpotThe Boston Celtics didn't play Thursday night, but the team still clinched its spot in the NBA Playoffs.

Bruins Honor Tuukka Rask After Injury Ended Careerfter a 15-year career in which he etched his name on the Stanley Cup and the Vezina Trophy, Tuukka Rask is focusing now on avoiding the rink.

Matt Judon's Recruiting Comes Up Short Again With Bobby Wagner Reportedly Signing With RamsMatt Judon has tried his hardest to recruit for the New England Patriots this offseason. On Thursday, his efforts came up empty once again.

Billerica's Marc McLaughlin To Make Bruins, NHL Debut Vs. DevilsThursday evening promises to be a significant moment for Marc McLaughlin.