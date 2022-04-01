BEDFORD (CBS) — Two people were hurt by a crash involving a school van in Bedford. It happened at the intersection of Burlington Road and Crosby Drive around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
There were no kids in the van at the time. The driver and an adult passenger were both taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.
The van went off the side of the road. Crews needed to use poles to hold it upright.

Police said the driver may have had a medical issue before the crash, but that is not confirmed.