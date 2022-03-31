Robert Kraft Hopeful That Last Year's Underperforming Free Agents Can Step Up In 2022This year, Robert Kraft is hoping that some of last year's free agents who didn't quite live up to expectations will make up for the lack of additions this year.

Celtics Get A Nice Reminder That It's Not Always Going To Be EasyThe Celtics had a chance to clinch a real playoff spot and retake possession of first place in the East on Wednesday night. Instead, they got a bit of a wakeup call courtesy of the Miami Heat.

Hurley: Tom Brady Clearly Won Power Struggle With Bruce Arians In Tampa BayIt took some time to earn his latest victory, but Tom Brady certainly got what he wanted in Tampa Bay with Bruce Arians' abrupt resignation as head coach on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Butler Scores 24 To Help Heat Fend Off Celtics 106-98Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night.

Arians Retires As Bucs' Coach, Bowles Promoted To Top SpotBruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, a stunning move announced Wednesday night.