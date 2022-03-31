BOSOTN (CBS) — More than 160,000 pounds of Skippy Peanut Butter are being recalled because some jars could contain stainless steel fragments.

The company says 9,353 cases sent to 18 states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, fall under the recall. The other states are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

The varieties affected are Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Blended With Plant Protein.

Skippy Foods is voluntarily recalling a small quantity of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Blended With Plant Protein. No other varieties are impacted. To see if your product is part of the recall visit https://t.co/efxmN5Vasc pic.twitter.com/bJqgXYcVVk — SKIPPY Peanut Butter (@Skippy) March 30, 2022

The company says there is a “possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

Customers can check to see if their peanut butter is recalled by looking at the UPC code on the side of the jar, and the best if used by date on top of the lid. The recalled jars have a “Best If Used By” date of May 2023.

So far, there have not been any customer complaints linked to the recall, the company says.

“We take the quality of our products very seriously and apologize to our fans for this situation,” Skippy said in a statement.

Recalled jars can be returned to the store for a refund.

Click here for more information.