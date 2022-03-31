BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,472 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts did increase again to 2.36%.
There was also seven additional COVID-related deaths reported on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,564,394. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,996.
There were 61,407 total new tests reported.
There are 221 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 32 patients currently in intensive care.