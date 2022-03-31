SUDBURY (CBS) – Anticipation is building ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards for Sudbury native Linda Chorney. The two-time Grammy nominee is up for Best American Roots Song for ‘Bored.’ The graduate of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, and former Miss Sudbury, is remembering her own roots as she waits to find out if she’ll win.

“I’m wearing my medallion, just in case I don’t get a statue. And I want everyone to know out there, the bars in Massachusetts – the ‘bahs’ that I played in them for 20-30 years waiting for my big break,” said Chorney, adding, “so this nomination is for all of you guys out there in the bars who are just doing it and waiting for your break.”

Meanwhile, it’s no surprise when you’re talking about one of the best music schools in the world, Berklee had 38 alumni receive 43 Grammy nominations this year.

“It’s incredible. I’ve never been nominated before and, obviously, it’s such an amazing thing to happen to any musician,” said Grammy nominee Charlie Rosen from the class of 2012. Rosen is up for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella.

“I can’t even begin to quantify how much my time at Berklee helped me in my career and as a musician. They focus on skills we’re actually going to be using in the workforce,” said Rosen.

Countless hours of practice and work, leading up to this one big moment.

“I’m trying not to get my hopes up too much and overthink it, but inside, I’m truly freaking out, to be honest,” said Rosen with a laugh.

The full list of nominees can be found on the Grammy website.