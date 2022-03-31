LONDONDERRY, NH (CBS) – The price at the pump: $3.45. These days, customers can barely believe their eyes.

“It’s almost a dollar cheaper here than everywhere else so when you’re filling up a tank- big money,” said Jim Filadaro of Lowell.

“I actually drove by. I thought it was $4.45 I was seeing and then I had to turn around and come back because you can’t beat that price, that’s for sure,” said Joseph Eaton of Salem, New Hampshire.

On Nashua Road in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Nutfield Petroleum owner Aziz Saba has been serving customers since 2006, and he’s adamant about keeping his prices low.

“Just to keep my customers here. It’s a principle. When you’re serving this community for a long, long time, I don’t want somebody else coming into town to take my business away,” said Saba.

Across the road, Granite Gas offers the same price, and it’s a competition between businesses customers are happy to benefit from.

“Oh yeah. Oh yeah. This is wicked low. It’s 4-something in Manchester,” said Joy Hutchinson.

“I saw this price and I was like, ‘Oh my God,” so I stopped,” said Patty McGowan of Salem, NH.

“I’ve been getting a lot of phone calls and a lot of people calling from everywhere asking about the gas prices,” said Saba.

According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $4.22 and drivers say when they have options like these, they’re searching for those low numbers, some even crossing state lines to get them.

“Where I live it’s definitely 25, 50 cents more a gallon and that adds up. You cross the line, it’s much better,” said Filadaro.

“These days it’s weird, I’m willing to drive for the gas prices even though it’s going to cost me more gas,” said Justine Young of Sandown, New Hampshire.