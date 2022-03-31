NORWOOD (CBS) — Car magnate Ernie Boch Jr. announced on social media that a free gas giveaway is set for Friday in Norwood – and he says it’s no April Fools’ joke.
“Tomorrow April 1st … 7am … at Rojo’s Car Wash on Rt 1 in Norwood … Free gas , No joke up to 7000 gallons will be given … first come first served … one vehicle at a time … available octane of your choice,” his Instagram post states.
It’s all “courtesy of Ernie Boch Jr,” according to the post.
The car wash had teased on Facebook Wednesday that it had “big plans” for free offers on April 1. More details are expected to be shared Thursday.
WBZ-TV has reached out to Norwood police for more information about the event.
Gas prices are averaging $4.24 per gallon in Massachusetts, and AAA said this week that “elevated prices will likely be the norm” through Spring.