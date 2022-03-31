JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A man was critically wounded in a shootout with Boston Police early Thursday morning in Jamaica Plain.
Police said they attempted to stop a car near the Shattuck Hospital just before 1 a.m. but the driver jumped out and ran off. Officers ran after him and police said that’s when the man pulled out a gun.
“During this foot pursuit the suspect turned around pointed a firearm at the officers and discharged at officers directly at them. At this time, several officers discharged their firearms striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries,” Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long told reporters.
Police said several officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and one officer has a minor injury.
Officers sealed off the area around the car, which had crashed on top of a rock wall.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Officers are focused on an alley next to the Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain. It’s blocked off with crime tape and there are several evidence markers are on the ground. Officers are also searching the woods. @wbz pic.twitter.com/lHiYNYCLc3
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 31, 2022
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is now looking into the incident.