JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A man was critically wounded in a shootout with Boston Police early Thursday morning in Jamaica Plain.

Police said they attempted to stop a car near the Shattuck Hospital just before 1 a.m. but the driver jumped out and ran off. Officers ran after him and police said that’s when the man pulled out a gun.

“During this foot pursuit the suspect turned around pointed a firearm at the officers and discharged at officers directly at them. At this time, several officers discharged their firearms striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries,” Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long told reporters.

Police said several officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and one officer has a minor injury.

Officers sealed off the area around the car, which had crashed on top of a rock wall.

The crashed car outside the Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain after a police shooting early Thursday morning.(Photo credit: Anna Meiler – WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is now looking into the incident.

