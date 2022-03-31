BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Judon has tried his hardest to recruit for the New England Patriots this offseason. On Thursday, his efforts came up empty once again.
Judon tried his best to will free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner signing with the Patriots into existence, but his powers are nothing compared to the allure of joining the L.A. Rams. Wagner is reportedly heading to the defending Super Bowl champs, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, citing Richard Sherman as his source.
Yeah, it’s that kind of offseason.
The Rams are also giving Wagner a nice chunk of change, reportedly giving him a five-year deal that can be worth up to $65 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
Wagner is a seven-time Pro Bowler and has made six All-Pro First Teams, plus one All-Pro Second Team. He was a five-time captain of the Seahawks, who released him in early March as part of a major roster rebuild. He’s played in 110 of a possible 113 games over the past seven seasons, leading the NFL in tackles in 2016 and 2019.
Last year, Wagner played in 16 games, recording a career-high 170 tackles with one interception, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one sack. He’s recorded at least 100 tackles in all 10 of his NFL seasons. He’s also played in 16 playoff games, totaling 153 tackles with two interceptions and a sack. Originally a second-round pick by Seattle in 2012, Wagner will turn 32 years old in June.
Wagner certainly would have been a nice fit in the middle of the New England defense, but Patriots fans and Judon are not getting what they want. Again, it’s been that kind of an offseason.