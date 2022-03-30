BOSTON (CBS) — Trevor Story played in his first exhibition game with the Red Sox on Wednesday, going 1-for-2 at the plate for his new team.
Story hit sixth and got his first at-bat in the bottom of the first against the Braves, working his way back from a 1-2 count to work a two-out walk off Atlanta starter Ian Anderson. He came up again in the bottom of the second with two on and two out, but Anderson got him swinging to end the frame.
Story logged his first hit of the spring in his final at-bat of the afternoon, roping an RBI single to left off Atlanta Braves lefty Dylan Lee in the bottom of the fourth. The single scored J.D. Martinez to put Boston on top 8-1.
Story smokes one into left for a hit and RBI pic.twitter.com/FICqQwp60t
— Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) March 30, 2022
The new Red Sox second baseman was then lifted for pinch-runner Yolmer Sanchez, ending his spring debut. Story will get the day off on Thursday before playing both Friday against the Twins and Saturday against the Pirates. Red Sox Opening Day is a week from Thursday in New York against the Yankees.
Boston manager Alex Cora said ahead of Wednesday’s Grapefruit League tilt that he envisions Story hitting sixth against righties while potentially moving up to the two-spot against lefties.