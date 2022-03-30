When you think of the Southern Maine region, beaches, lighthouses, and lobster shacks might be what first comes to mind. Did you know the Maine Beaches region spans along the Atlantic coast from York to Old Orchard Beach and stretches inland to The Berwicks, Sanford, and beyond? If you have not yet explored all that this area offers, spring is the time! Enjoy fewer crowds plus all your favorite New England delights on your journey inland.

Just a brief drive from the coast, you will find mountain hikes, tide-free water activities on lakes and ponds, golf courses on the rolling countryside, and so much more. We invite you to come discover all these activities and more right here in the Maine Beaches region.

Here are 6 ways to enjoy outdoor adventures and inland delights in the Maine Beaches region:

Take a Hike

With numerous hiking trails in the region, you will be able to take in a new view every day! Bauneg Beg Mountain in North Berwick (part of Great Works Land Trust) offers two miles of trails with stunning views of the ocean. Vaughan Woods Memorial State Park in South Berwick also offers trails along the scenic Salmon Falls River. No hiking trip would be complete at the Maine Beaches without summiting Mt. Agamenticus in York for views stretching to the White Mountains in NH when the skies are clear, or meandering the Marginal Way in Ogunquit, a 1-mile paved cliff walk along the shore.

Get Active on the Region’s Lakes and Ponds

Drop a line at one of the region’s rivers or ponds. (Be sure to follow the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife requirements for obtaining any necessary fishing licenses.)

The region is home to several campgrounds, some of which are located inland and situated on ponds and near rivers. Huttopia in Sanford is located on Sand Pond, where you can fish, float, canoe, or paddleboard as part of your glamping experience. Apache Campground, also in Sanford, is situated on the shores of Estes Lake and offers a dirt launch for your small boat, kayak, or canoe, or kayak the Webhannet River (Wells Harbor) with your own equipment or rent on site.

Before you set off, gather the right gear for your adventures. Kennebunk Outfitters in Kennebunk, Eldredge Bros. Fly Shop in York, and Kittery Trading Post in Kittery have everything you need to show up outfitted and ready to play.

Play a round (or two) of Golf or Mini Golf

For a break from the water, test your swing at one of the region’s many public golf courses. Find Ledges Golf Course in York, The Links at Outlook Golf Course in South Berwick, Dutch Elm Golf Course in Arundel, or Biddeford Saco Country Club in Saco. If mini golf is more your game or you are looking for an experience that appeals to the little ones in your group, visit Raptor Falls Mini Golf in Arundel, Martel’s Ice Cream and Mini Golf in Saco, or Pine Hollow Little Par Three in Sanford which has been family owned and operated for over fifty years. Wonder Mountain Fun Park in Wells also offers mini golfing, plus go-karts!

Satisfy Your Hunger While Dining Outside

After you have hiked the trails, fished the rivers, and hit the golf balls, it is time to eat! The region is home to hundreds of options for dining out and enjoying all the nourishment you can imagine. Bring your dog to the outdoor patio at The Garage BBQ in Scarborough and warm up next to the fire pit on cool evenings. Dine along the river in Biddeford at Run of the Mill or grab a burger at Cowbell Burger Bar, also in Biddeford. Or opt for an old fashioned dining experience at York’s oldest restaurant, the Golden Rod.

Satisfy your sweet tooth by topping off your meal with ice cream! Sammy’s Scoops in Sanford, Ben & Jerry’s in Kennebunkport, or Rococo Handcrafted Ice Cream in Ogunquit or Kennebunkport all have sweet treats to satisfy your cravings!

Mine for Jewels of the Ocean

Beachcombing is one of the most fun, family friendly activities to do any time of year while here at the Maine Beaches, and one of the greatest treasures you can find is sea glass. Whether you are simply a curious wanderer exploring our shores, or an avid hunter of this highly sought-after gem, you can find it here. The best time to search and find sea glass is after a storm or strong weather event, when the surf churns strongly and unearths pieces of sea glass from the ocean floor and whisks them to shore. Additionally, searching during low tide (particularly around the full moon), is likely to yield better results. While sea glass can be found in many places along the coastline of Maine, the southern Maine Beaches region is home to several recognized sea glass hot spots including Middle Beach in Kennebunk and Fortune’s Rock Beach in Biddeford.

Find Feathered Friends

Whether you are a seasoned birder, or someone who just received their first pair of binoculars and a birding guide this past Christmas, we invite you to grab your gear (including your camera and tri-pod!), map your route along our miles of coastline, marshes, and wooded lands, and prepare to be amazed by the sights and sounds of our feathered treasures! If birding is your thing, you’ll want to map your trail to include places like the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge, the Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve at Laudholm Farm, the Kennebunk Plains, and the Biddeford Pool/East Point Sanctuary.

For a break from the action, incorporate in time to relax and renew. The region is home to many opportunities to indulge in yoga indoors and out. Seize the opportunity to clear your mental clutter and focus on your well-being in the fresh pine air of the inland region.

Some of the area’s most delightful days occur during the spring and early summer months. Wake up to an early sunrise, adventure out during the warm, sunny daytime hours, then grab your sweater as you sit back and relax with friends and family during the cool evenings. Remember, at the Maine Beaches, summer is a state of mind! We invite you to visit our newly designed website at TheMaineBeaches.com and start planning your spring getaway today!