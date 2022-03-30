BOSTON (CBS) — There is now a sliver of hope that Robert Williams may be able to join the Celtics during the postseason. Williams underwent surgery on his torn meniscus Wednesday morning, and is expected to return within 4-to-6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
That is quite the Woj Bomb that will fill Celtics fans with optimism. On that timetable, Williams could potentially rejoin the Celtics if the team advances to the second round of the playoffs.READ MORE: Matthews Scores League-Leading 49th, Leafs Beat Bruins 6-4
Williams suffered the injury in Sunday’s blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden. He was having a career year for Boston, averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over his 61 games played. It was a huge step forward for Williams, who has become a key part of Boston’s core on both ends of the floor.READ MORE: Mac Jones Was All Smiles As He Spent Time With Everyone At Boys And Girls Club Of Metro South
There is no guarantee that he will return, and no guarantee that he’ll be Rob Williams if he does come back, but his return would provide a huge boost to Boston’s chances to go on a deep postseason run. Until he gets back though, the Celtics will rely on Al Horford, Daniel Theis and Grant Williams in the frontcourt.MORE NEWS: NFL's Overtime Rule Change Is Exciting, But Does Not Fix 'Fairness' Issue
The Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA since January, and currently sit at the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They could rise back to the No. 1 spot in the conference with a win over the Miami Heat in Boston on Wednesday.